Ex-guber aspirant urges voters to reject APC in Bauchi

Few months after losing in his bid to fly the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) governorship ticket in Bauchi, Faruk Mustapha has urged voters in the state to reject the party in the 2023 general elections.

Mustapha, who recently joined the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after dumping the APC, made the call while addressing a political gathering in Azare town of Katagum local government area of the state on Sunday.

The event was organised by Governor Bala Mohammed’s chief protocol officer, Umar Hassan.

The former gubernatorial aspirant, who regretted joining the APC in the past, noted that the party has nothing good to offer to Nigerians and as such, must be voted out of power in 2023.

While declaring support for the re-election bid of Governor Bala Mohammed, Mustapha promised to work with other members of the PDP in the state, particularly in Bauchi North for the victory of the governor and other candidates of the party in the coming general elections.

Read also: Medic West Africa conference returns to transform Africa’s healthcare

“All of us in Bauchi North are going to vote for Bala Mohammed and all the PDP candidates in the elections”, he said.

The former APC gubernatorial aspirant who pointed out that the APC has failed and has nothing good to offer urged the citizens to reject all its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Mustapha, who urged Nigerians to give the PDP an opportunity to put the country on the path of economic growth, commended the courage of the governor’s chief protocol officer in organising the event.

Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed pledged to consolidate on the gains recorded by his administration, especially improving the living conditions of the people, if re-elected.

Represented by his commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, the governor boasted that his administration has done a lot in delivering dividends of democracy to the people, and vowed to do more if given the second chance for the rapid development of the state.