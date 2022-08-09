Medic West Africa conference returns to transform Africa’s healthcare

Informa Markets, the leading global exhibitions organiser, has announced that Medic West Africa is set to hold in-person after two years at Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria, from 07 – 09 September 2022.

This marks the 9th edition of the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region, providing an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators.

Amogh Wadwalkar, exhibition manager, Medic West Africa, in his comments about the mission to transform the healthcare infrastructure in the region, said: “The past few years have shown us how much needs to be done in Africa, in terms of medical innovation and healthcare technology advancements.”

“The discussions and conversations to be held during Medic West Africa aim at disrupting stereotypes and why stakeholders have a role to play in spearheading the progression of the healthcare industry in our region.”

“It will expose relevant parties to the best equipment, technology, and knowledge for transformational growth,” he added.

As a gathering which hosts hundreds of leading healthcare companies and thousands of healthcare medical professionals annually, Medic West Africa is the best gateway to access the West African healthcare market.

He noted that it provides unmatched networking opportunities, connecting various agents on the B2B spectrum in one location with the end goal of increasing their market share and transforming the healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, to support the advancement of the healthcare sector in Nigeria through needed investments in a robust laboratory network, we will be launching Medlab– Informa’s distinguished exhibition showcasing innovative products across the medical laboratory industry” he stated.

As the leading healthcare trade platform in the West African region, Medic West Africa offers a collective platform for healthcare professionals and stakeholders, to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to enable advancement for the sector.

Products and services to be exhibited include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, and cost-effective disposables, among others.

With over 150 exhibiting companies representing 21 countries and an expected 2,700+ healthcare professionals in attendance, Medic West Africa is set to bring the West African healthcare community together.

The Medic West Africa conference will further create platforms for participants to engage in interactive sessions and deliberate on the innovations and opportunities available to the healthcare sector.

The dialogue will focus on leadership and management areas, affecting West African healthcare providers in both the public and private sectors. The themes of sessions to be hosted include ‘Leveraging disruption in healthcare – opportunities & challenges in technology’ in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, ‘Human Resource for Healthcare: Building an efficient and resilient workforce’ in partnership with Society For Quality In Healthcare In Nigeria, ‘Consumer-Driven Healthcare Innovations (CDHIs)- Data, Devices and Digital Health Solutions’ in partnership with Healthcare Leadership Academy, amongst others.

Supported by numerous trade associations, governmental agencies, and industry partners such as Siemens, DCL Laboratory, Erba Mannheim, Qiagen, GE, Abbott, and many more, attendance at the Medic West Africa trade exhibition is free for healthcare and trade professionals.