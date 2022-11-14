Ex envoy frowns at ‘Japa’, tasks Nigerians on change in 2023

Martin Uhomoibhi, former Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations said Nigerians fleeing the country in pursuit of greener pastures, in the ‘Japa’ (a Yoruba word for “run quickly”) like manner is running away from responsibility without concrete efforts to turn things around.

Uhomoibhi who spoke at the first Annual Convention of the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN) in Abuja on Friday, said only Nigerians would develop their country, hence the need to look inwards.

The ex-seminarian who was the guest speaker at the event charged Nigerians to rather get involved in the democratic system, make their voices heard and get the positive change they desire, especially at the 2023 general election.

He said: “Escaping from the country is your choice. But it is wrong to say that the grass is greener outside. You are accusing God because I know from experience that there is no country more blessed than Nigeria. When you are not taking responsibility for your own failure, you are passing the buck and that is what you do when you do with the Japa syndrome.

“You are blaming others. What have you done in your own little corner is ultimately what determines the trajectory of the nation’s growth.”

The former envoy lamented that Nigeria was at the crossroads economically, politically and socially, as some will even say that the country is facing an existential threat.

While alluding that Nigeria’s problem was spiritual, but it needs conscious efforts by the citizenry to get better, he said: “in my encounters everywhere, I have never shied away from saying that the problem that faces Nigeria – the contest that goes on in Nigeria – is not canal, it is spiritual. The challenge of Nigeria is not canal, it is spiritual.

“From my field experience, I know that the battle that we fight is not canal, it is spiritual. The confrontation is between light and darkness. Talking from an empirical experience – one who has held offices and still, perhaps, holding one or two, I know that if you are not strong spiritually and if you do not value the privilege that God has blessed you with, of being who you are, there are consequences.

“That Nigeria, my country, still exists today is a shock to many people. Shocking! Plan A failed. Plan B is failing. Plan C will fail. Nigeria is an enigma. Nigeria has remained strong. Nigeria is not in the hands of anybody.”

“The destiny of Nigeria is not in the hands of whoever, it is in the hands of Him and us. All we need is to work with Him to preserve the entity and unity of Nigeria. The problem of Nigeria is not God, the problem of Nigeria is Nigerians.

“The day that Nigerians decide and agree that these potential that are locked and bound in this country must be actualised and become reality, the work is done. Americans built America. Britons built Britain. Who will build Nigeria? Nigerians must build Nigeria. Would there be a South Africa today without a Mandela? Mandela was in jail for 27 years. That was how South Africa became free. Would there be a Rwanda today without Paul Kagame? No.

“Where are our Mandelas? Where are our Kagames in the Nigerian space? They are there but they are hiding. They are in their bedrooms lamenting and wailing; some are actually also praying. If you choose not to allow yourself to be used by God, or you made wrong choices, how can you blame God for that? You can pray from now till next year, but God will say ‘I have done my bit, where is your part?’

“There is a problem of leadership, there is also a problem of followership. There are inconsistencies and contradictions in our constitutional framework. The judicial space is in a deplorable condition at this time, and the democratic process is challenged.

Read also: ALAT emerges overall best mobile app in Nigerian Fintech Awards

In the middle of the problems our dear country is facing, do we fold our arms and wait, vegetate and die? The answer is obvious. No!”

Uhomoibhi urged Nigerians to ensure they vote and protect their votes in next year’s election, which is the defining moment for the country’s corporate existence.

“Nigerians should vote their conscience. Get your PVC. Don’t be sleeping in the bedroom when elections are taking place. And vote. By that, I mean you would take responsibility for whatever decision you take. This journey is about you. When God sees you on the last day, he is going to call you by your name, but he will not say Prof, or Bishop or Pope.

“He will call you by your name. The name they called you while you were in your mother’s name. What did you do with the talents that I gave you? You will account for it and he will accept no excuses from you. So please get your PVC and vote your conscience and make sure your votes count.

“Our system is not against youths. I am a historian, so I would talk from the experience of history and I have lived sixty plus years in this country as a Nigerian except for the years when I go to represent our country outside.”

Chinedu Akwabueze, the president of OSAN, said the national umbrella for ex seminarian has being contributing meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country and urged members to leave above board as they contribute to nation building.

He said: “OSAN is coming with a view to ensuring that Nigeria attends its manifest destinies. We will contribute both on the economic and political spheres.

“We are encouraging our members to get involved in the political quest to ensure that Nigeria attends good governance and it doesn’t come by our being docile.

“Our members are getting involved. We are preaching across the political space. Nigerians are encouraged to vote for credible leaders.”

Akabueze who is the Clerk of the Senate, said fraternal love and brotherhood championed by the association has been lacking in the larger Nigerian society, thereby retarding its progress.

“The diversities of our ethnic heritages and religious inclinations have not been exploited as sources of strength; rather they are being manipulated as vehicles for division and undue rivalries. However, given the peculiarities of our seminary background, the OSAN rank and file is made up of God fearing personalities poised to bear on the Nigerian society, the traditions of excellence and unalloyed commitment to the common good of our people.

“Consequently, I foresee upcoming generations of OSAN leadership being a visible and potent vehicle in the quest to reinvent Nigeria, in birthing a new nation where everyone will be guided and driven by common sense of purpose and patriotism devoid of tribal chauvinism and religious bigotry. This is my dream for the future, a dream I am highly convinced will be a manifest reality in the not too distant future.