‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ becomes fastest Nollywood movie to hit N500 million

Funke Akindele’s latest movie ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ is now the fastest Nollywood film to gross N500 million, hitting this milestone in just 12 days. So far the movie has grossed N511 million as reported by Akindele on her social media pages.

With these numbers, the movie looks to surpass the billion naira mark in fewer days. ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ , her previous record-breaking film, hit the billion threshold 21 days after release.

Akindele recently made predictions on the movie’s revenue, saying in her latest promotional skit that she is aiming for N5 billion total box office revenue for her new movie.

‘Everybody loves Jenifa’ made opening weekend record numbers for 2024 pulling in a record of 38,353 viewers. It also holds the highest-grossing single-day performance in Nigerian cinema history with N87.8 million.

The movie is on course to surpass her previous films like ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga,’ which brought in N636 million at the box office, and ‘Battle on Buka Street’ which raked in N668 million before the end of the week.

Despite increasing cinema ticket prices year on year, Akindele’s movies have managed to break box office boundaries and with early numbers coming in, the trend looks to remain the same.

Through the distribution of Nile Entertainment, headed by Moses Babatunde, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ hits 30 international cinemas including openings in Australia, the US, and sold-out opening tickets in the UK among other African countries.

With cinema ticket prices at an average rate of $10.90 in the UK, $8 in the US and Canada and $12.95 in Australia, Akindele is looking to break international box office numbers for a Nigerian film.

