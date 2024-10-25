Event entrepreneurs must innovate to survive economic woes – Experts

Experts have urged event entrepreneurs to innovate to survive the country’s economic challenges.

The experts who spoke at the Alimosho Event Vendors (AEVA) Masterclass themed ‘Thriving in a tough economy,’ said innovation and technology adoption are vital for small business operators to survive and expand.

They encourage small business operators in the event industry to leverage the opportunities the masterclass provides to navigate the challenges in the economy.

Eunice Iwu-Basil, AEVA’s president and CEO of Dore Event Concept, emphasised the masterclass objective is to facilitate meaningful connections among experts and provide access to the latest industry trends.

The president noted that the theme of the masterclass is relevant, given the current economic climate, and with its carefully curated lineup of speakers.

“AEVA’s Expose 4.0 demonstrates our dedication to empowering event professionals with knowledge, skills, and networking opportunities to thrive in a challenging economy,” she said.

Onye Ubanatu, a seasoned event producer and creative entrepreneur, in his keynote presentation highlighted the challenges in the Nigerian entrepreneurship landscape, noting that it also provides opportunities for businesses that can proffer solutions to the issues.

Also, Aminat Jimba, the event chair, encouraged participants to leverage the masterclass to navigate the economy and scale their businesses.

Folake Rolat-Abiola, a fast-rising content creator also, shared valuable insights on building workable content and strategic storytelling.

The event marked a significant milestone for AEVA, with new members inducted into the association.

Industry personalities who attended the event include Taiwo Awojoodu, AEVA board of trustee chairperson; Fumbi Akinyosoye, president of APPOEMN and others.

The masterclass showcased AEVA’s commitment to excellence, providing event professionals with actionable insights and strategies to scale their businesses despite economic challenges.

