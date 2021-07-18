Eunisell offers help to marginal field owners in accelerating oil production

Oil Service Company, Eunisell Limited has pledged assistance to new owners of Marginal Oil & Gas Fields in Nigeria to accelerate the development of their fields.

The commitment was made at a recent meeting between Eunisell Limited and select owners of marginal fields in Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, Chika Ikenga affirmed his company’s commitment to support winners of the recent marginal field bid round in Nigeria, to reduce their capital expenditure and get to first oil.

Marginal field owners in Nigeria face significant challenges that hamper the development of their fields. These challenges include lack of funding, subsurface risks and uncertainties, crude oil price instability, social, political, environmental and technical issues which hampers the successful development of these fields into profitable ventures.

Ikenga pledged his company’s commitment to providing oil field owners production solutions that would help them overcome these challenges.