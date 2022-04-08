EU, Germany launch programme for cashew, transport sectors in Nigeria

The European Union (EU) and German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) intervention in Nigeria have launched the ‘VET-Toolbox’ initiative to drive growth in the Nigerian cashew, transport and logistics sectors.

The program which is being implemented by the German International Cooperation (GIZ), aims to support the cashew sector, transport and logistics sector (Gig-Economy) with skills development and training programmes that are tailor-made to meet capacity building needs and business development opportunities of the private sector.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, Head of Corporation, European Union noted that the objective of VET Toolbox is to enhance the delivery of demand-driven skills development and catering for investment needs in selected countries in Sub-Saharan Africa; through targeted skills development.

According to to her, the focal sectors chosen for support under the Toolbox in Nigeria are sustainable energy, sustainable agriculture, and sustainable infrastructure which are relevant to the developmental objectives of Nigeria as championed by the National Development Plan (NDP) for 2021-2025.

“As for our Nigeria programme, more will be done in those areas, especially under green and digital economy and human capacity development.

“At the EU, we will be cooperating and supporting Nigeria with special attention focusing on climate smart agriculture, renewable energy, circular economy and digitalization with an eye to job creation especially for youth and women.

“Coming back to the VET-Toolbox projects in Nigeria, the one on sustainable agriculture has the objective of improving agricultural training delivery for the cashew sector and offer men, women and youth the opportunity to learn highly demanded skills in a growing sector, that are, however, also transferrable to other markets, and will stimulate employment or business activities along the cashew value chain is in direct alignment and complement our plans.

Other aspect of the program concentrates on the urban transport, by assisting young Nigerians with their skills development to take jobs in this growing sector.

In her remark, Country Director GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ina Hommers, said that the VET Toolbox interventions aims to contribute to the Agenda 2030, especially SDGs: 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 8 (Decent work and Economic growth), which are in line with the priorities of the German Government contributions in Nigeria.

“German Development Cooperation has been committed to increasing employment and income generation, as well as access to finances for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

“GIZ supports demand-oriented vocational training measures and assists partners to adapt vocational training programmes to market needs, while also supporting Nigeria’s Federal Government in creating and enabling an environment for MSMEs and various agricultural value chains,” she said.

According to her, the VET Toolbox accompanies European investments to improve local benefits by assessing the needs of the labour market, addressing skills gap, and professionalizing the VET sector.

She said, “GIZ is delighted to be part of this multi-donor initiative and contributes to demand driven skills development in Nigeria, which fits very well into our overall framework and approach.

“As part of its interventions in Nigeria, VET-Toolbox will support the cashew sector, and the transport and logistics sector (Gig-Economy) with skills development and training programmes that are tailor-made to the capacity building needs and business development opportunities of the private sector. In both sectors the VET-Toolbox will also promote public private dialogue formats to able to address the identified the needs in the cashew and gig economy.”

For the cashew sector, the VET-Toolbox partnered with Julius Berger Nigeria, with the objective to improve agricultural training delivery for the cashew sector and offer farmers and factory workers the opportunity to learn highly demanded skills in a growing sector to improve their capabilities and skills.

While for the transport and logistics sector (Gig-Economy), the VET-Tool Box partnered with Glovo, which has the objective to professionalize the delivery service sector, and to offer riders the opportunity to learn core skills in the delivery sector as well as additional skills that are relevant in other markets, for their professional growth, long-term employability and personal development.