EU announces €820m digital support package for Nigeria

The European Union weekend announced an EU-Nigeria Digital Economy Package of at least €820 million until 2024.

The package will help enhance secured connectivity, digitalise public services, support entrepreneurship and build digital skills, while developing a human-centric, democratic governance framework for technology.

The European Union made the announcement when Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president hosted a delegation of the European Commission led by Margrethe Vestager, its executive vice-president, who is currently on a visit to the country, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osibajo also acknowledged European Union (EU) support for the view canvassed by Nigeria that gas be considered a transition fuel as the global community moves towards net-zero emissions targets.

According to Osinbajo, “we are relieved to hear of the EU’s support on gas as a transition fuel.

He described It as “some bit of relief.”, adding that “Nigeria has been in the forefront of the international advocacy on the issue”

The European Union Commission’s vice president and Nigeria also discussed issues around Digital Technology, Trade and Investment, while the importance of the energy relationship between Nigeria and the EU also featured.

Businessday gathered that consideration of all options for increased supply of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from Nigeria to the EU was agreed to, following a request from the EU.

Both parties agreed that a technical meeting on this will be convened shortly.

The European Commission’s executive vice president informed Osinbajo of the announcement by President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, of a Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package worth €150 billion.

Vice President Osinbajo described the EU Digital Economy support, as “impressive”, noting that “the use of Digital Technology is crucial in Nigeria’s recently released National Development Plan”

Osinbajo described the Nigeria-EU partnership as necessary and called for the success of the EU-AU (European Union – African Union) Summit in Brussels later this week.