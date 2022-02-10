NBC grants NYSC licence to begin digital broadcasting

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted NYSC operational licence to commence Direct Satellite Broadcasting as well as Internet Protocol Television (IPTV).

NBC director-general, Balarabe Shehu Ilela while presenting the document to the NYSC director-general, Major General Shauibu Ibrahim in Abuja today, said the licence for the digital satellite broadcast is aimed at giving more voice to the scheme.

According to him, the NYSC has achieved its purpose of uniting the country in several ways, and also contributed immensely to national development.

“The commission gives license in trust and we believe this will be used for the purpose it is given. We are very proud to be part of your progress. With somebody like you, we are sure our license is in safe hands”, llela said.

The NBC director-general also informed that a radio licence was underway.

In his remarks, the NYSC director-general said that since his assumption of duty he has been passionate about the Scheme having its own radio and television stations, stating that it is quite fulfilling that the dream has come to fruition.

He assured that the scheme would utilise the opportunity of the broadcast station to promote its in programmes, including government policies and programmes.