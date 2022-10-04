Ethiopia bans visa on arrival for Nigerians

Ethiopia has stopped issuing visa-on-arrival for Nigerian citizens.

In a circular by Ethiopian Airlines to passengers on Tuesday, the airline stated that effective immediately, there will be no more visa on arrival for Nigerian citizens.

The east African country stated that travellers are to obtain their visa at Ethiopian embassy in Abuja before travelling.

“Passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban. E.g. Passengers having layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town etc are not affected by the ban and do not need transit visa for their trips,” the airline stated.