Establishment of more universities will not guarantee economic development – US-based professor

Mary Murimi, a United States of America-based professor of Nutritional Sciences on Thursday asserted that the establishment of more universities in Nigeria will not guarantee the economic development and growth of the country.

Murimi spoke at the 6th Founders’ Day lecture of the Edo State University Uzairue with the theme, ‘Conducting Novel Researches in the New World Order, the African Perspective.”

The professor of Nutritional Sciences at the Texas Tech University, United States of America noted that if Nigeria economy is to experience the expected boost that will improve the well-being of its citizens, there should be urgent need to place more emphasis on research institutes.

“I called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to focus more on building and developing research institutes rather than new universities in the country.

“The growing number of universities is not what is needed now to tackle the reality of underdevelopment that is currently plaguing the nation. I want to say that research is a critical enabler of economic growth and development with its relevance cutting across the policy process.

“If Nigeria must take her place in the global scheme of things as a world player, all hands must be on deck to encourage research that would proffer first-hand solutions to world problems like epidemic and diseases, space technology, agriculture and information technology,” she said.

The guest lecturer who described research as the bedrock of development, however, advocated for more synergy between the private sector and academia.

She opined that the synergy will ensure that research being conducted in the universities are translated to both industrial and agricultural revolution for the improvement of the nation’s economy.

She posited that the lack of funding of scientific research in Nigeria is having a ripple effect on the country’s economic development.

The guest lecturer noted that the 21st century is the age of knowledge where everyone should embrace internet facility to enhance knowledge through proper research.

She also stressed the need for universities and industries to work together to produce meaningful research towards national development.

Earlier, Emmanuel Aluyor, the Vice Chancellor of the university said the university has lived up to the expectations of the founding fathers of being a modern university to curb educational tourism.

Aluyor added that the institution has continued to blaze the trail in the use of technology in education.

“This is evidence in our deployment of the CANVAS learning management System, Open Education Resources, enhanced technological teaching through skills lab, power lab and the use of automage among others.

“All these facilities have been put in place to aid learning, research and innovation,” he added.