Ericsson unveils new technology for real-time 5G experience

5G is experiencing strong momentum and now is the time to take 5G to the next level and unlock a broader range of innovative 5G applications and services for consumers, enterprises, and the public sector.

To facilitate that, Ericsson has unveiled a new solution for Time-Critical Communication, designed to enable high reliability and consistent low latency connectivity on a large scale, i.e. super-fast and guaranteed.

Time-Critical Communication is crucial for many emerging 5G applications that demand consistent low latency with high reliability, currently not possible in today’s 4G or 5G networks.

The new solution offers consistent, lag-free experiences for consumers, which matters, for example, in cloud-based gaming for the estimated 2.5 billion mobile gamers globally today, and other applications like AR/VR, remote control, and mobility automation, and industrial control.

Apart from the estimated 2.5 billion mobile gamers across the world who will enjoy lag-free gaming experience, the new solution will thrill all 5G users looking for immersive XR experiences. It will also benefit enterprises, industries, and public agencies where production processes or mission-critical services depend heavily on high-performance reliable connectivity.

Ericsson

Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, says: “Ericsson continues to introduce innovative 5G solutions that fuel the global uptake of 5G. Now we are taking 5G to the next level with Time-Critical Communication, a solution that will give our customers the tools to expand their offerings for the consumer, enterprise, and public sectors and further monetize 5G effectively.”

Ericsson’s Time-Critical Communication is a software toolbox for resolving lags and interruptions in mobile networks. It combines the 3GPP-specified ultra-reliable, low latency communication (URLLC) standard with Ericsson innovations to mitigate major causes of latency. Built on Ericsson’s expertise in Radio Access Network, Transport, 5G Core, Service Management & Orchestration, BSS, and support services, this software product delivers consistent low latency (50ms to 1ms) end to-end at specified guarantee levels (99.9 percent to 99.999 percent) – enabling time-critical use cases at scale.

Ericsson has been piloting 5G for time-critical use cases with customers and industry partners such as BT and Hyperbat, Einride and Telia, Boliden, ABB, Audi, Fraunhofer IPT, DT and Rockwell.

Ericsson recently partnered with Deutsche Telekom and Telstra to show the benefits of L4S (Low Latency Low Loss Scalable throughput) technology in reducing lag in an interactive cloud game. L4S is one of the new features in the Time-Critical Communication toolbox.

Ericsson has also reached a new milestone with MediaTek by proving that 5G can deliver 1ms consistent low latency with 99.99 percent reliability in both uplink and downlink on mmWave band.