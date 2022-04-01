ERA/FoEN posits Renewable Energy for post-Nigeria’s petroleum economy

Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has hinged post petroleum economy of Nigeria on sincere and just transition initiative to clean renewable energy.

Godwin Uyi Ojo, executive director of the organisation made the remarks in a statement titled, “Stop Exxon Mobil from Divestment to ensure payment for liabilities” and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Ojo, who opined that oil should be left in the ground, noted that a sincere and just transition initiative to clean renewable energy that is environmentally-friendly would serve the nation’s communities and ecosystems better in the long run.

The group, however, commended the government and people of Akwa Ibom state over its historic law suit against ExxonMobil producing company to stop it from divesting its onshore and shallow offshore assets in the state.

He said the multinational corporation is divesting without the consent of the government and people of the state.

“There exists a legacy of environmental degradation, pollution, destruction of rural livelihoods, and injustice in all oil bearing communities and these historic crimes against local communities and their ecosystems must be addressed by the polluting multinational oil companies before they can be allowed to leave.

“By seeking to divest in such a surreptitious manner, ExxonMobil is seeking to run away from its mess and liabilities, and attempting to have its cake and eat it.

“ERA/FoEN called on government at all levels, local communities and local companies ‘not to be lulled into inaction by multinational oil companies like ExxonMobil and Shell whose modus operandi in Nigeria has always been profit over life, ecosystems and rural livelihoods,” he said.

He, however, noted that there was a need for environmental and social impact assessment and audit before any divestment can occur.

Ojo posited that the organisation had been working with local communities and the polluted oil rich Niger Delta region to demand for proper and appropriate cleanup and restoration of all impacted lands, forests, rivers and waterways.

He also added that the organisation has been consistently calling for the payment of appropriate compensation to victims of such incidents and the federal government establishment of $100 billion cleanup and restoration fund before any multinational oil company is allowed to divest or move away from the region.