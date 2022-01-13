Equities market decreases slightly by 0.01%

Nigeria’s stock market decreased slightly on Thursday by 0.01 percent or N2billion, no thanks to Custodian Investment Plc which dipped most on the Bourse, from N7.90 to N7.15, down by 75kobo or 9.49percent.

It was followed by UACN Plc which dropped from N9.60 to N9.10, losing 50kobo or 5.21percent.

Also, NEM Insurance Plc made the top laggards list after dipping from N4.40 to N3.96, down by 44kobo or 10 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) decreased to 44,604.74 points while the value of listed stocks decreased to N24.032trillion as against preceding trading day high of 44,608.82 points and N24.034trillion respectively.

The stock market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) stood lower at 4.42 percent.

Transcorp Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc, Mutual Benefit, FBN Holdings Plc and GTCO Plc were actively traded stocks on the Bourse on Thursday.

In 4,565 deals, investors exchanged 321,753,226 units valued at N3.65billion.