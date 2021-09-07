EpiAFRIC hosts 6th ‘Health meets Tech Hackathon’

EpiAFRIC and partners will be having the 6th edition of the Health meets Tech Hackathon.

This year’s event is Pan-African with participation from across the continent. The initiative is designed to build an ecosystem of health and tech practitioners to design and deploy contextually relevant tech solutions across Africa.

This year’s Hackathon is a two-day hybrid event (both virtual and physical) scheduled for September 10-11 2021 at the Ventures Platform in Abuja.

This year’s theme is “Navigating Healthcare post-COVID-19” with an emphasis on developing tech solutions. The hackathon will create a platform for health workers to work with developers, business persons, and tech practitioners to develop viable solutions that will improve both population health and clinical care in the post COVID- 19 era.

According to Ifeanyi Nsofor, CEO of EpiAFRIC, “We are really pleased to be hosting our 6th Hackathon this year with our partners to one-of-a-kind hybrid events. This year promises to be epic as we would be expecting the teams to come up with disruptive ideas on how technology can be used to accelerate and provide better healthcare services especially as we gradually begin to live in a post-COVID-19 world”.

Gima Forje, acting CEO TY Danjuma Foundation stated that “We are excited to be partnering with EpiAFRIC to roll out this year’s hackathon. Although we are not yet out of the pandemic – we would be looking out for innovative projects that would help us bring to the forefront of the needs that are cause effective and cater for the needs of these challenging times”.

Amina Aminu Dorayi, country director, Pathfinder International explained that technology is a common denominator that facilitates the work we do especially in the post-pandemic world.

She further stated that the health meets tech hackathon provides an opportunity for health and tech practitioners to come together to create tech solutions for health service delivery and logistics management. “I am excited by these possibilities that the hackathon will present to us in Nigeria and we look forward to innovations that will address the challenges of health access, quality, and outcomes of care especially for women and young people”.

This year’s hackathon promises to be an exciting one that will attract industry experts. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for capacity building, mentoring, networking, and support to build solutions from simple ideas to workable porotypes.

EpiAFRIC will be partnering with PandemicTech, Marie Stopes Nigeria, Riders for Health, WellaHealth, Pathfinder International, Save the Children Tanzania, Doctoora, Ventures Platform, and Nigeria Health Watch.

EpiAFRIC is a globally competitive, efficient, transparent, and financially sustainable African health consultancy group. They provide a service of uncompromising competence, tenacious integrity, and an in-depth local understanding of the African context, enriched by a culture of delivery from our international experience and underpinned by a socially aware ethos.

EpiAFRIC consulting work focuses on improving population health through expert research and data analysis, project design and evaluation, health communication, advocacy, and training.