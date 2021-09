Fitbit, a leading consumer electronics and fitness company, has introduced Fitbit Charge 5, their most advanced health and fitness tracker, to help keep a pulse on fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall wellbeing, all in a thinner, sleek design. With a brighter, colour touch screen and up to seven days of battery life (varies…

