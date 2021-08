Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Ekiti State Government and Helium Health on the installation of an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system in hospitals in Ekiti State to provide robust digital health care service delivery to the people of Ekiti. The bank disclosed this in a statement recently following the signing of a Memorandum…

