Epe Fire Service takes delivery of safety equipment from Alaro City

Epe Fire Service has said it has received some donations comprising fire-fighting equipment from the management of Alaro City which is one of the legs of a partnership entered into with the company recently.

It further said that the donation was to bolster fire protection.

Speaking to BusinessDay after taking delivery of the materials at the Epe Fire Station, Iyabo Monsurat Yusuf,

Chief Fire officer of Epe Fire Services, said the gesture by Alaro City was a

demonstration of its commitment to the safety and well-being of the local community.

“We are immensely grateful to Alaro City for this generous donation of uniforms. This contribution will greatly enhance our firefighters’ ability to respond to emergencies and protect the lives and property of the Epe community,” Yusuf said.

Yomi Amoussa, Corporate Affairs manager of Alaro City, who also spoke at the event, said: “We are

delighted to contribute to their efforts by providing uniforms that will help enhance their emergency

response capabilities. We believe in supporting and strengthening the organisations and services that

make the Epe community thrive.

“At Alaro City, we recognise the vital role played by the Epe Fire Service in ensuring the safety and

well-being of the community,” Ammoussa said.

According to him, “Alaro City is committed to fostering strong relationships with the local community and supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth, safety, and well-being of Epe residents. The donation to the Epe Fire Service is part of Alaro City’s extensive community engagement, which also includes priority employment opportunities, skills training and nutrition programs for young mothers.

“Alaro City, located next to the town of Epe, actively engages with the local community and supports initiatives that contribute to its growth and development.”

He explained that Alaro City was a new city for Lagos planned on 2,000 hectares in the Lekki Free Zone, the logistics and commercial hub of West Africa.