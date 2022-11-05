Enugu to immunise 1.3 million people as UNICEF promises continuous partnership

Enugu State government has said it was targeting to immunise over 1.3 million people against measles, yellow fever, COVID 19, and birth registration in the state during present the immunization exercise

The exercise which will last for ten days was officially flagged off by the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, recently

at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane Enugu.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Cecelia Ezeilo, emphasised the state government’s zeal to continue to make more investment in improving health care system in the state.

He further called on mothers to ensure that their children are vaccinated against all preventable diseases in order to enjoy good health.

Read also: Embracing demand for plant-based, healthier meals in-flight

The state had also trained over 7,000 health workers to ensure that the state’s target are maintained during the exercise.

Speaking after the Flagg off, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe commended the administration of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for their commitments in strengthening the health care system in the state

She assured that UNICEF will continue to partner with the state government in addressing health care needs of the people especially mothers and children.

The chief of the UNICEF field office also emphasized on the need for parents and guardians to immunize their children against preventable disease.

“I want to encourage my fellow mothers to take this opportunity to ensure that their children are immunized in order to be protected from preventable diseases,” she said.

The campaign she explained is looking at strengthening the immunization exercise which includes measles, yellow fever, COVID-19 among others and that the Vaccines are available free of charge in the state and it’s safe and effective.

“As you know, our mandate is to ensure that children and mothers receive good health care services and we will continue to support the provision of covid 19 vaccines, polio vaccines, measles and yellow fever vaccines to ensure that mothers and children are well covered,” she said

The Executive Secretary of Enugu state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, George Ugwu said that the agency is fully prepared as it had trained over 7,000 health workers in the state to conduct the immunization exercise.

He disclosed that the state government will immunize over 1.3m people against measles, yellow fever, COVID 19 and others during the exercise.

He advised all concerned citizens to make themselves available to take all the vaccines which according to him is free and safe.

He thanked UNICEF and other partners and assured that the agency will continue to work with all partners to improve on the health care services in the state.