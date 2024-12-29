Enugu Startup Bill: Driving new era of innovation, economic transformation

Enugu State is emerging as a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria, championing a digital and economic renaissance through the domestication of the Nigerian Startup Act and the imminent passage of the Enugu Startup Bill. Spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Mbah and the strategic efforts of the Enugu SME Center, the groundbreaking initiatives are setting the stage for the state’s transformation into a hub for innovation, tech-driven solutions, and inclusive growth. The recent Nigeria Startup Bill Domestication Workshop highlighted the state’s commitment to adapting the Act to its unique local dynamics, catalyzing an unprecedented ecosystem of collaboration between startups, investors, academia, and public sector players. The framework is poised to unlock Enugu’s potential in achieving a $30 billion GDP by 2031, leveraging its competitive human capital, burgeoning digital infrastructure, and SME-driven economy.

Building the Enugu startup ecosystem

At the heart of the Enugu Startup Bill lies a bold vision to position the state as Nigeria’s foremost innovation hub. The initiative includes the establishment of key infrastructure projects like the Enugu Innovation and Outsourcing Hub, which will house among other facilities: a state-of-the-art co-working space to empower entrepreneurs; a creativity and animation hub, designed to nurture talents in 2D/3D animation and the broader creative economy; a Digital Skills Enhancement Zone (D-SEZ) for continuous training in cutting-edge technology; and outsourcing floors dedicated to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services.

The above facilities will foster collaboration, create thousands of jobs, and attract global investments. The government’s US$10 million Startup Seed Fund, combined with a target to train 300,000 youths in tech skills by 2031, will fuel innovation, reduce unemployment, and ensure that Enugu remains competitive on the global stage.

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser on MSMEs and Digital Economy and director-general, Enugu SME Center, emphasized, “The Enugu Startup Bill is a transformative tool to empower our youth and SMEs while creating a thriving ecosystem of innovation. This is a leap toward positioning Enugu as the go-to destination for investors, technologists, and entrepreneurs in Africa.”

Harnessing competitive human capital

Enugu’s strength lies in its rich human capital. With over 1.2 million registered SMEs, the state’s vibrant business ecosystem is fueled by a young, educated, and entrepreneurial population. Local startups such as XendFinance, Wicrypt, and Asset Chain are already gaining international recognition, demonstrating the ecosystem’s capacity for global impact. Ugochukwu Aronu, founder, XendFinance, remarked, “Enugu’s competitive advantage is its human capital. By investing in digital skills training and fostering a culture of innovation, the state is not just positioning itself as a regional leader but as a global contender in the tech and entrepreneurial space.”

The Enugu SME AltSchool Training Programme (ESAST), which is a Fullstack Development Programme, the Enugu SME Learnable Training for Web 3 and Product Design, and the Magic Labs 2D and 3D Animation Training exemplify Enugu State’s dedication to cultivating Industry-ready talent that can drive transformative projects like the statewide fiber optics installation. These programmes, focusing on cutting-edge software and digital skills, are complemented by the TVET Vocational Skills Training, which equips participants with practical skills in hardware components such as electrical installations, network cabling, and Telecommunications infrastructure. Together, these initiatives provide a holistic approach to workforce development, ensuring that both the hardware and software needs of the fiber optics project are met. By integrating software expertise with robust hardware skills, Enugu State is building a workforce capable of implementing, maintaining, and upgrading critical digital infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a leader in Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Research labs for the future

Recognizing the need for innovative solutions to societal challenges, Enugu State is partnering with academia and the private sector to establish research laboratories. The labs will focus on next-generation ideas, fostering innovation in critical areas like renewable energy, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and agritech. By positioning itself as the client for these solutions, the government is ensuring that the research directly addresses pressing needs while creating a pipeline for market-ready technologies.

“Our partnerships with academia and private enterprises aim to create a hub Oo groundbreaking research that not only solves today’s problems but anticipates the challenges of tomorrow. This is innovation with purpose,” Chilo-Offiah stated.

Digital transformation and infrastructure

Enugu’s digital transformation agenda is powered by its Fiber Infrastructure Development Plan, targeting 75 percent broadband penetration by 2031. This initiative will underpin smart city projects, enhance public services, and attract global tech giants. The operationalization of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and the Digital Industrial Park (DIP), in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), will further bolster the state’s digital economy. The Smart School Initiative, which has already trained over 4,000 civil servants and 10,000 teachers, is transforming education through technology, preparing the next generation for a digitally-driven world.

Beyond the Startup Bill

The Enugu Startup Bill lays the foundation for a future-ready state, but its impact will extend far beyond legislation. By aligning policies with global trends and leveraging local strengths, Enugu is creating an ecosystem where startups can thrive, investors can find value, and communities can prosper.

In the words of Chilo-Offiah, “This is not just about passing a bill; it is about building a legacy of innovation, resilience, and growth that will define Enugu for decades to come.”

Enugu’s digital renaissance is a testament to the power of visionary leadership, collaborative efforts, and strategic investments. As the Enugu Startup Bill moves through the final stages of adoption, the state invites global investors, technologists, and entrepreneurs to be part of this transformative journey. Together, we can shape a future where Enugu stands as a global hub for innovation and economic excellence.

