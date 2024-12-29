Enugu govt, FAAN conduct simulation exercise at Akanu Ibiam International Airport

Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

The Enugu State Government in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have conducted a simulation exercise at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, following the re-emergence of infectious diseases in the country

Ikechukwu Obi, commissioner for Health, Enugu State, expressed the state’s readiness to prevent and combat any outbreak of infectious disease in order to ensure hitch-free yuletide celebrations in the state.

The simulation exercise, which took place at the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB) premises, involved FAAN workers and other health related agencies operating at the airport.

In a reassuring remark, Obi said that the simulation exercise was aimed at demonstrating the state’s commitment to enhancing its preparedness for public health emergencies, particularly in high-risk areas like airports.

“Enugu State stands the risk of infectious diseases’ outbreak due to the international airport that serves as entry point for people coming into South East states for the yuletide celebrations, hence the need to sensitize airport workers to step up to their responsibilities and ensure that every passenger coming into the state is well examined to keep the state safe,” he added.

Hillary Umunna, regional airport manager, South East Airports, represented by Udenze Onyeka, head of operations, FAAN, said that airport workers will continue to work in synergy with the Enugu State Ministry of Health to prevent outbreak of infectious diseases, especially now that people were travelling to the region for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Okechukwu Ogbodo, Enugu State epidemiologist, stressed that the exercise was necessary to prepare the minds of airport workers to step up to their responsibilities to ensure no infectious disease penetrates the state.

He told them that airport workers are in position to identify suspected cases, keep accurate data in a situation where cases are identified, adding that diseases such as mpox and covid-19 spread easily and faster, and should be carefully monitored.

