Enugu governor-elect recieves certificate of return, pledges all-inclusive administration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday issued certificates of return to Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Ifeanyi Ossai.

Also 23 out of the 24 House of Assembly members-elect were issued with their certificates of return as well.

The remaining one of the 24 House of Assembly constituency seats, which is Oji River State Constituency, declared inconclusive would be concluded on Saturday, April 15.

The issuance of the certificates was performed by the INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, Ken Ukeagu.

Earlier, the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Chukwuemeka Chukwu, in an address said that the issuance of the certificates of return was part of the electoral process guaranteed by the law and must be done within 14 days of the conclusion of an election.

He explained that a certificate of return issued by “the INEC is evidence and authority that shows that one has been duly elected in an election conducted by the Commission.”

According to him, the assembly comprises 24 state constituencies, however, 23 members-elect would be issued with their certificates of return ready here except that of Oji River state constituency, which was earlier declared inconclusive.

The REC urged the winners to be magnanimous in victory and carry all along; while providing dividends of good governance as promised in their electioneering period.

“INEC is most grateful to the residents and people of Enugu State for their peaceful disposition and comportment during the election period as well as their participation in the process.

“I must thank the security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security for their wonderful work and ensuring security during and after the elections in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, Mbah pledged to run an all-inclusive and open-door administration, adding that “election is over and it is time to come together and start the building of a prosperous Enugu State.”

He assured that the all-inclusive government would be government for all notwithstanding any known differences in the state.

“I am appealing to all involved in the election to come together and build a prosperous Enugu State since the state is greater than any of us.

“History will never forgive us if, at a time like this, when we should be pursuing the interest and development of our dear Enugu State, we are still enmeshed in the pursuit of political gains and cleavages,” he said.