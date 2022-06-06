Enugu gas-flaring: Child birth deformity, cancer, respiratory disorder likely fall-outs — Prof. Madu

Prof. Christian Madu, a Professor of Environmental Management and Control, says child birth deformity, cancer and respiratory disorders are possible fall-outs of gas flaring activity.

Madu, who is with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

The renowned environment professor spoke on the sidelines of the natural gas-leak, which occurred on May 22, and turned into flame on May 25 at Caritas University, Amorji-Nike, in Emene, near Enugu metropolis.

It would be recalled that for 12 days ongoing, the gas-flaring and its burning flame had continued without abatement.

Madu said that gas-flaring remains a major environmental hazard, adding: “It is dangerous to humans and the environment”.

According to him, the pollutants that are emitted pose serious health risks.

“For a sustained period of time, communities in such locations may suffer health issues like child birth deformity, cancer, and even respiratory disorder,” he said.

Madu, who is the lead supervisor of researchers at the Centre for Environmental Management and Control, UNN, noted that the soil may also be contaminated affecting food production.

“It all depends on how long it will take to contain the gas-flared fire.

“If it is sustained for a longer period, the people around should consider relocating,” he advised.

The don, however, said that the country probably had the capacity to stop the gas fire “since we have been in the oil and gas business for a while”.

“The fire service in Enugu (both state and federal-owned) may not be capable; but they can rely on capacity and expertise of those from the oil-producing states,” he added.

NAN recalls that the outbreak of fire is suspected to have been caused by under-earth natural gas encountered during the drilling of a water borehole at Caritas University, Amorji-Nike in Emene on May 22.