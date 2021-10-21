Enugu empowers 400 women, youths in software IT skills acquisition

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu State has commenced the training of 400 women in software Information Technology (IT) Infusion Programme and 200 young men in high powered, life-altering and wealth-creating tech courses, at the newly established Enugu State Tech Hub Centres in the state.

According to Chidubem Anoworem, the general manager of Enugu Tech Hub Centre “The Arise Women and Blow-my-mind Software Infusion Programme,” is for 600 youths, to be trained over three months, which will enable the students to learn Data Science and Visualisation, and Product Design, free of charge.

Anoworem also explained that the Arise Women and Blow-my-mind Software Infusion Programme is the biggest Software Infusion Programme in the state that prioritised women over men in the ratio of 400 women to 200 men.

He applauded the state governor for his sound vision in establishing the tech hub centres in Enugu urban and Obollo-Afor.

“The Information Technology innovation will positively impact the youths of Enugu State,” he stated.

Read also: Nigeria targets 95% digital literacy by 2030

Anoworem further explained that Enugu State Tech Hub Centres have produced a lot of students in the IT infusion programme which started in September 2021 and lasted for four weeks.

Obi Kama, commissioner for Science and Technology, Enugu State speaking during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of software IT infusion students explained that the programme will empower participants to build cutting-edge innovation that will solve real-life problems and create a new wealth index for youths in the state.

Mabel Agbo, the commissioner for Special Duties and the Focal Person, Enugu Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Enugu State in her speech disclosed that Enugu State Tech Hub Centres were not only designed to provide training and technology solutions to the challenges confronting the society, but also to acquaint the beneficiaries with the necessary skills to be able to set up their technology hubs in their various communities.

She reiterated that the centres equally provide the platform for businesses to thrive.

The commissioner enjoined the youth of the state to utilize the State Tech Hub Centres to realize their potentials instead of indulging in unlawful activities and waiting endlessly for limited vacancies in both federal and state civil services.