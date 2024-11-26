Enugu budgets over N971.8bn for 2025

The Enugu State Government will spend about N971, 84,000,000 for the 2025 fiscal year as against N521,556,386,000 budgeted in 2024.

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, who stated this while presenting the 2025 budget proposal at the floor of Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday, said that the new budget tagged: ‘Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity,’ was to ensure that he drives development every corner of the state.

Mbah, who explained that his vision was to meet up with the expectations of the people of Enugu, said that no citizen of Enugu State will suffer lack and that the envisaged growth will be achieved by growing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Our vision to grow our GDP is patently achievable. No citizen of this state need suffer poverty or penury. No segment of the state will be left out,” he said.

The governor disclosed that out of the proposed budget, Capital Expenditure is N837,944,000,000.00, while the Recurrent Expenditure is placed at N133,140,000,000.00.

He said that his administration has high priority for education which he said is the basis of development and budgeted the sum N320,609,590,000.00, not only to ensure that all the 260 SMART schools in all the wards are completed but also to take care of other tertiary and technical schools in the state.

He also budgeted N213,120,267,000 for road infrastructure, to ensure that all the rural roads are opened up for development and agricultural activities.

Mbah announced that in the year under review, N692,179,000,000.00 is the expected revenue which would be derived from IGR, VAT and Grants.

The governor also said that from Value Added Tax, VAT, alone, Enugu State would garner N74,924,000,000.00, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) would be N144,796,814,894.00.

He disclosed that every plan for the state to have its own airline has been concluded and that very soon, the plane would be launched.

“It is expected to bring in indigenes returning for the Christmas and end of year festivities,” he said.

“Enugu Airline will be launched a few weeks time so that our brothers coming for Christmas will fly by our own Airline,” he said.

Share