Enugu 2023: G-5 Governors support Mbah

Opara Square, venue of Enugu State 2023 PDP elections campaign flag off went agog as the members of G-5 Governors stormed the venue for Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate and other aspirants on the platform of the PDP.

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, chairman, G-5 governors, who was flanked by other Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom and Seyi Makinde of Enugu, Benue and Oyo respectively, said that based on the mammoth crowd at the rally and the glowing speeches made at the occasion by prominent party hierarchy, Mbah was as good as having won the election.

Wike expressed happiness at supporters’ turnout at the events and commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his achievements, saying that Mbah would consolidate on them.

He described the governor as a dependable, pointing out that he has been playing a very good role as far as G-5 is concerned.

“Our coming here today is to tell you that we are solidly behind Ugwuanyi. He is a reliable person. Ugwuanyi is a man you can go to a war with.

“Ugwuanyi is somebody when he says yes, his yes is yes. No wonder the entire people of Enugu State are solidly behind him.

“Since Ugwuanyi is our own, Mbah is also our own. We will all give PDP candidates the necessary support to ensure that they emerge victorious at the coming elections,” he stated.

He thanked all the PDP loyalists for the support they are giving Ugwuanyi, saying that he has seen that the young man who is going to take over from him is going for consolidation.

In his speech, Mbah promised to grow the economy of Enugu State as well as build on the dividends of democracy that Ugwuanyi enthroned.

Mbah also commended Ugwuanyi over his development strides and the peace he has continued to sustain in the state.