Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu alleges frame up, arrest plots against him, supporters

Ike Ekweremadu Campaign Organisation has alleged plots to frame-up his supporters, and arrest and detains them ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election state.

The campaign organisation claimed it uncovered plans on Monday in a statement signed by the Director-General, Charles Ogbo Asogwa called on the heads of the security agencies and leadership of the PDP in Enugu State to take note and nip the plots in the bud.

Asogwa also alleged that they uncovered plans to unleash cultists on Ekweremadu’s supporters, among others.

“Credible intelligence has alerted us to sinister plans to plant arms, ammunition, and other implicating items on the properties of notable Enugu and PDP chieftains resolutely supporting Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s gubernatorial ambition.

“The aim is to arrest, arraign, and have them consigned to the Correctional Centres (Prisons) to ensure that they are out of circulation until after the primaries and 2023 general election.

“Nigerians should recall that the Chairman of the PDP in Okpatu Ward, Udi LGA, Paulinus Ugwu (Ayaya) is still detained in the Enugu Correctional Centre (Prisons) on trumped up charges and refused bail by the Enugu State Judiciary for many months now. His continued detention is primarily to keep him away from the primaries where he is a statutory delegate.

“Likewise, several of our supporters have been charged to court for baseless offences to weaken our struggle for a New Enugu State,” he said.

The organisation further said that it was equally in “possession of credible intelligence pointing to plans to use a confraternity group to intimidate and attack his supporters.

“They also plan to unleash a particular confraternity group on Ekweremadu’s supporters to intimidate and muscle them out of their legitimate political convictions and choices.”

According to the organisation: “It is recalled that during our 6th May 2022 press conference, we projected graphic footages and images of attacks unleashed on our supporters at the instance of or by government officials some of whom were clearly shown, or have confessed in those footages and pictures.

“Consequently, we wish to alert the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department for State Security (DSS), Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the military service chiefs, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, and all the security agencies with a view to relating with their relevant commands to ensure that the evil plots do not come to pass.

“Likewise, this is a call on the leadership of the PDP in Enugu State to work with the relevant security agencies and party leaders to ensure that every plot capable of jeopardising the party’s cohesion and chances in the forthcoming elections is thwarted.”