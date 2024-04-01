‘Entrepreneurship will reduce rising unemployment in Nigeria’

Entrepreneurship education in Nigerian Universities will help to reduce rising unemployment among the graduates produced in the Country, Emmanuel Abraham, the founder of Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State, has said

Topfaith University Mkpatak, in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State was approved by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), to begin operations about three years ago.

Speaking while conducting journalists round the facilities at the University, Abraham said the University, as an offshoot of Topfaith schools, comprising the Nursery/Primary, the Secondary and now the Uniiversity, which started about two years ago, would prepare students to meet emerging trends in education worldwide.

Facilities in the institution inspected include a standard library in a serene environment, Law Faculty, well equipped Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Mechatronics Engineering workshops, Computer Science, Mass Communication Studio and Science Laboratories, among others.

Other Skill development centers include Standard Carpentry w

Workshops, Bakery, Electrical shops where undergraduates are trained on wiring and electrical installations.

Abraham, an Economist, explained that the entrepreneurial skills impacted on undergraduates of the institution would differentiate them from others, adding that emphasis Is on the mindset and ability to detect business opportunities by students.

“Our University is unique in this aspect. Again, we pay much attention to moral values in addition to entrepreneurship to avoid educating people with nuisance value to the society”, he said.

He attributed moral decades in the society to half-baked graduates, who are busy getting degrees while failing on moral values.

Patrick Ebeowo, the Vice Chancellor of the University, said that the institution will remain a centre of excellence in the South-South in education with its quality infrastructure and academic manpower on the ground.

Ebeowo recalled that Topfaith University had commenced the task of ending education tourism abroad as he was deployed from Kenya back to Nigeria to serve as Vice Chancellor of the Institution.

“We got our license, approval from the Federal Executive Council in 2021. We got our license in April, 2021, from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“In fact, we did not waste any time. Some people said we should have waited for a while before we commenced academic activities. We did not. We got our license in April, 2021”, he noted.

Ebeowo explained that the Topfaith University started with 177 students but now increased to over 500 undergraduates offering different courses in five Faculties and 24 Department of studies.

“We are very hopeful that by the next two or three years, we will do Medicine and Surgery proper. I want this group to know that it is not one of those private universities.

“This is a little bit different, that is why I am here. On Sunday, we have a programme for all students. We call it Leadership and Moral Education to make them think of what to do when they graduate to contribute to the growth of our society.

“It is not just an institution where we give certificates to students after four to five years of course work.

“We prioritize character very much. We are looking to see what we can do to add to our society. Our first graduation should be coming up next year.” he said.