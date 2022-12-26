Entrepreneurs in event industry set for 3rd edition of TEXA Conference

Professionals and entrepreneurs in the event industry across Africa are in for an impactful, immersive and informative experience come January, as organizers of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) Conference, announces its 3rd edition with the theme, ‘The Reset.’

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, convener and managing director/CEO Zapphaire Events, in a statement said, the conference, an annual gathering of event professionals across Africa is geared towards equipping an ever-growing audience of African event professionals with the right tools needed to thrive in the industry.

“The event industry is an integral part of Africa’s growing economy and The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) intends to build a legacy for millions of event professionals across the continent, empower newbies, emerging and seasoned professionals alike and build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses in the industry,” she said.

She noted that ‘The Reset’ is the third edition in the series and it’s a come-back, after the pandemic.

Bucknor-Obruthe also noted that the conference will feature a lineup of speakers from different countries in Africa and the diaspora and will afford all attendees the rare privilege to learn, share and connect with other African event professionals to be better positioned to hit the ground running in the New Year.

The organizers in the statement says the conference is billed to hold from January 17-19 2023, at the Landmark Event Center, Oniru and interested participants can visit the TEXA website, texafrica.com for registration.

According to her, the conference is expected to have in attendance, professionals from event designers, concert and show producers, bakers/caterers, audio visual experts (lighting, cinematographers, photographers), entertainment specialists(musicians/bands, dancers), event planners, wardrobe and beauty experts, and all service providers across the event industry.