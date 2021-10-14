EnterpriseNGR to lead private sector advocacy, interventions in financial sector – Aigboje

Aig-Imoukhuede Aigboje, the chairman of EnterpriseNGR, Nigeria’s financial services and advocacy group, has given the assurance that the independent member-led policy and advocacy group will collaborate with the government at all levels to deepen Nigeria’s financial services ecosystem.

“The private sector and government must work hand in hand to promote Nigeria, both overseas and domestically, as a world class center for financial services. EnterpriseNGR will lead private sector advocacy and interventions in partnership with government and regulators,” he said.

Aigboje stated this on Thursday at the virtual meeting tagged, “Voices of Enterprise” to mark the formal launch of EnterpriseNGR, founded by some of Nigeria’s leading financial and professional services players, with the objective of promoting and advocating for Nigeria’s financial and professional services sector.

According to Aigboje, by engaging key industry stakeholders (both globally and in Nigeria) as well as policymakers at all levels of government, EnterpriseNGR aims to effect positive economic change in Nigeria, advance the business priorities of its members and ensure their voices are heard.

He posits that the independent, member-led policy and advocacy group is the first of its kind in Nigeria and was established to promote and advocate for members of the country’s financial and professional services (fps) sector. Modelled after similar successful organizations across the globe, EnterpriseNGR seeks to transform Nigeria into Africa’s foremost center for financial services.

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice-president, in a keynote address expressed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to support private sector players such as Enterprise NGR in deepening Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, noting that the organisation would become a game-changer in the business environment.

According to Osinbajo, EnterpriseNGR has the overarching vision to advance Nigeria’s transformation with premium financial services to make the domestic environment competitive and attractive. He posits that the launch would promote transformation and inclusion of the Nigerian economy while applauding the efforts of PriceWaterCoopers (PwC), FMDQ operators and other collaborators for strengthening the capacity of the private sector in the country.

Read Also: EnterpriseNGR enters Nigerian market with ‘Voices of Enterprise’ Oct. 14

Osinbajo further described EnterpriseNGR as a united and powerful voice of Nigeria business community to drive economic development.

Obi Ibekwe, the CEO of EnterpriseNGR, said the ‘Youth of Enterprise’ internship programme shows its commitment to empower the next generation of workplace talent, create meaningful work experiences and foster an ecosystem of support and networking. According to her, the goal of the organisation is to place 5,000 interns annually and scale it up to 100,000 over 10 years.

“This effort reinforces our determination to contribute our quota towards resolving the unemployment problem in Nigeria. Working alongside identified partners in the financial and professional services sector, we will engage and recruit graduates for a combination of virtual and in-person internship roles at partner organizations,” said Ibekwe.

Leveraging the expertise of its members comprised of seasoned industry professionals across various sub-sectors of the financial and professional services, Ibekwe disclosed that EnterpriseNGR will focus its activities on a clear set of priorities, pursuing the greatest impact on the areas of financial inclusion, digitisation, regionalisation, international trade and investment and sustainability.