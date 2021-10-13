EnterpriseNGR enters Nigerian market with ‘Voices of Enterprise’ Oct. 14

EnterpriseNGR hosts the “Voices of Enterprise” to mark its formal launch event on Thursday, 14 October 2021 at 1 pm.

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be the special guest of honour. Same as Bayo Ogunlesi, chairman and managing partner of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the $75 billion infrastructure fund asset manager based in New York City and owners of Gatwick Airport, London City Airport, and other major global investments. Other guests include leading industry players from Europe, Asia, and Nigeria will be the keynote speaker.

EnterpriseNGR is a leading financial service and advocacy group which is set to storm Nigeria’s financial market in style. According to a statement from the firm, the independent member-led group will be unveiled on Thursday, October 14 in Lagos.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, EnterpriseNGR board chair, said that by engaging key industry stakeholders (both globally and in Nigeria) as well as policymakers at all levels of government, EnterpriseNGR aims to effect positive economic change in Nigeria, advance the business priorities of its members and ensure their voices are heard.

“The private sector and government must work hand in hand to promote Nigeria, both overseas and domestically, as a world-class centre for financial services.

“EnterpriseNGR will lead private sector advocacy and interventions in partnership with government and regulators,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

EnterpriseNGR is the first of its kind in Nigeria and was established to promote and advocate for members of the country’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector.

Modelled after similar successful organisations across the globe, the company seeks to transform Nigeria into Africa’s foremost centre for financial services.

Leveraging the expertise of its members comprised of seasoned industry professionals across various sub-sectors of the FPS sector, EnterpriseNGR will focus its activities on a clear set of priorities, pursuing the greatest impact on the areas of financial inclusion, digitisation, regionalisation, international trade, and investment and sustainability.

According to Obi Ibekwe, the chief executive officer of EnterpriseNGR, the firm is set to launch its inaugural program the “Youth of Enterprise” internship program which aims to recruit and onboard more than five thousand interns in its first year. The flagship program seeks to upskill and grow talent in the sector right from the entry-level.

“Our goal is to place five thousand interns annually and scale this up to one hundred thousand over ten years.

“This effort reinforces our determination to contribute our quota towards resolving the unemployment problem in Nigeria. Working alongside identified partners in the financial and professional services sector, we will engage and recruit graduates for a combination of virtual and in-person internship roles at partner organizations,” Ibekwe said.

EnterpriseNGR sees the “Youth of Enterprise” internship program as its commitment to empowering the next generation of workplace talent, create meaningful work experiences and foster an ecosystem of support and networking.