Ensure justice, fairness in your cabinet, Muslims advice Gov. Makinde

The Moslem community in Oyo State on Friday urged Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure justice and fairness in the constitution of his new cabinet.

The forum stated that this is necessary in order to ensure that the rights of Muslims are not denied.

Makinde had last month dissolved his cabinet but retained Olubamiro Adeosun, secretary to the Oyo State Government, Ololade Agboola, the head of service and Tara Adefope, director general, Due Process.

Makinde has 23-member executive council, which he presides over in steering the affairs of the state.

But in a statement signed by chairman of the Muslem community, Ishaq Kunle Sanni, and secretary, Murisiku Siyanbade, however, advised the governor to ensure justice, fairness and equity in the appointment of his new cabinet.

The Muslim community forum decried that the recently dissolved cabinet members appointed by Makinde had 16 appointees, 11 of which were Christians while only 5 were Moslems.

They however, urged Makinde to avoid such lopsided appointments in his yet to be constituted cabinet.

According to the statement, it would promote peace and harmony in the state noting that the governor has right to fire and hire, the Muslim community.

“The governor will not lose anything if he uses his appointment to promote religious harmony in the state. It is no longer news that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in exercising his constitutional right, has dissolved his cabinet. Nobody conversant with the law can query the power of a governor to hire and fire any of his political appointees.

“What concerns us as a Muslim community is, ensuring that the rights of the Muslims are not jeopardised in the hurly-burly and political gerrymandering in the state.

“When Governor Makinde first came into office in 2019, he (in August of that year), appointed 14 commissioners, as members of the state executive council.

“In this write-up, we are only going to be looking at appointments directly made by the governor. Thus, the SSG, Chief of Staff and 14 commissioners, totalling 16, were the only officials appointed by the governor directly in 2019. The lion’s share of 11 went to Christians while only a smattering 5 were Muslims – ratio 11:5, against Muslims.

“We hereby admonish Seyi Makinde to spare us a listening ear; you don’t lose anything by promoting religious equity in all that you do sir. Rather, you win more hearts.”