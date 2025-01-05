Enraged Soludo talks tough, offers N10m bounty for information on Ihiala gunmen attack

Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State

As part of sustained efforts at ensuring that the gunmen involved in the recent attack by unidentified gunmen at a burial ceremony at Ihiala are apprehended and brought to justice, Governor Charles Soludo has placed a N10 million bounty for information leading to their arrest.

Soludo, who was saddened at the Monday attack which led to the death of seven people, including two security personnel, paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, Late Bridget Akanma Onuchukwu, at Umuike, Ubahuekwem Ihiala, and promised to punish the gunmen for the dastardly act.

In a release by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor, while sympathising with the families and friends of the victims, said: “We will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended. All of them will pay for it.”

He added: “We are on their trail as we speak. Anybody that will avail us information that will lead to their arrest will be appreciated. Ihiala security is currently being discussed and will be unveiled soon.”

Soludo reassured the people of Ihiala community of their safety as the state’s security network is being sensitised about the need to protect them for a safer society.

