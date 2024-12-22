Soludo declares war against criminals, strengthens Anambra security architecture

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has restated his commitment to make Anambra State the safest in the country as he evolved a strategy of tackling the security challenges confronting the people, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and drug epidemic, to touting.

In a broadcast, Soludo said security, law and order remain important in the attainment of his administration’s vision of a livable and prosperous land.

The governor said: “I want to assure you that despite the unique challenge of lucrative criminality adorned with deceptive ideas and propaganda, we are determined to fight criminality and ensure that Anambra becomes the safest state in Nigeria.”

According to him, his administration met the worst situation of insecurity in the state and within 12 months, recovered those eight local government areas under siege by criminals, but have observed that some of the criminal elements have returned to some of these locations with reports of kidnapping for ransom, loss of lives and vehicles.

Soludo strongly affirmed, “I want to assure Ndi Anambra that we are ready once again to take them head-on, but this time we shall triple our efforts and expand the scope and depth of our operations and will in January 2025, launch our comprehensive security eco-system.

“Going forward, and like l said in January 2025, we will launch this whole comprehensive approach code-named ‘Operation UDO GA-ACHI’ which translates to Operation Peace Shall Reign, for peace must prevail in this land. An expression that underscores the envisaged results of our security intervention.”

The governor said he will unveil in the first instance, 163 vehicles that will be branded Operation UDO GA-ACHI insignia with equipment in a way signaling to Ndi Anambra that his administration is ready to fight and prevail over the security challenges.

“They will be active in all the nooks and crannies of the state, with patrols as necessary, with pin-down stop and search.

He said the security operatives would be backed by technology-based security solutions, such as the call-centres owned by the state with toll-free lines, 5111, toll line, a security number anybody can call anytime, or 08002200008.

