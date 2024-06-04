Eno raises a committee to verify projects in Local Government Councils

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has raised committees to verify projects executed by the 31 local government councils as the tenure of the appointed transition committee chairman draws to a close.

This is coming on the heels of a similar exercise by the State House of Assembly which had toured the council areas to ascertain the performance of the council chairmen after the governor requested for the extension of their tenure which was meant to lapse in June this year.

According to a statement by Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government and made available to the media, it stated that the committees are to “authenticate the projects executed by the respective chairmen and members of the local government transition committee in the 31 local government councils during their six months tenure in office.’’

Known as the verification team, it comprises members of the state executive council. Permanent secretaries and special advisers are divided into a group of five members each.

According to the statement, the verification team for Essien Udim, Obot Akara, Ikot Ekpene, Ikono and Ini Local Government Councils is headed by Uno Etim Uno, who is the commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources and has four others as members including Ini Adiakpan, commissioner for women affairs and social welfare, Precious Selong, a member of the state house of assembly representing Urue Offong/Oruko state constituency and Ignatius Anthony Ekwere, Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board.

Other teams are headed by Orman Esin, Commissioner for Transport, Otobong Effiong Bob, a member of the State Assembly representing Nsit Ubium state constituency, Nsikan Linus Nkan, Commissioner for Finance, Raphael Bassey, Commissioner for Housing and Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information.

The verification team is expected to submit the report on Wednesday, 5th June 2024.

In a related development, Eno has approved the commencement of the second phase of the one project per local government area initiative as stakeholders in each of the 31 council areas are required to submit their selected projects within the week.

Sylvester Edem, Secretary, of Akwa Ibom State Direct Labour Committee in a statement said that the selected projects are to be submitted in a letter signed by at least 20 notable leaders in the council areas including the chairman, state assembly member, commissioner and all aides to the governor from the council area.

It stated that council areas that “selected model primary schools in phase one of the scheme are to select model primary health centres for phase two and vice versa to ensure parity of development.’’