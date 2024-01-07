Eno gives conditions for attracting government support

Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom State, has told youths in the state to inculcate the spirit of hard work and entrepreneurship, saying it is a precondition to attract government’s support.

The governor gave the charge during a new year get-together of Akwa Ibom North-East Consultative Forum, (AKNECF) held at their Ewet Housing Estate temporary office in Uyo.

He expressed gratitude to the political stakeholders of the forum for having purchased his gubernatorial nomination form for the March 18, 2023 governorship election and taking steps to ensure his victory at the polls.

Governor Eno reaffirmed his resolve to work towards delivering on the mandate they entrusted on him to continuously make the forum proud.

He urged youth of the area to draw inspiration from the tenets of his administration’s ARISE agenda blueprint and the new year theme, “ARISE and Shine” by rising to take up productive ventures, no matter how little, rather than staying idle. He disclosed that his administration would only have justification to support hard work and entrepreneurship to enhance productivity.

Drawing inference from himself and the volunteer teachers at Ewet Community Primary School, the governor stated that favour will always meet people at the place of work or productivity, stressing that God promises to crown hard work with success as it was inglorious to stay idle and expect to be funded with the proceeds of other people’s sweat.

Governor Eno expressed admiration for the commitment of the forum to the cause they believe in and their demonstration of capacity in mobilizing the grassroots towards the success of their vision and therefore donated a plot of land for the building of the AKNECF permanent secretariat.

Earlier, Effiong Bob, political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, chairman of the forum, and a former senator, thanked the governor for sparing some time in his busy schedule to identify with his kinsmen and appreciated them for their contributions to his successful ride to the Hilltop Mansion.

He noted that Akwa Ibom North-East people were pleased with Governor Eno’s leadership disposition and pledged the support of the group to his administration.

Similar sentiments were expressed in goodwill messages from various bodies, such as Aniekan Bassey, a senator on behalf of the National Assembly, Kufreabasi Edidem, on behalf of the State House of Assembly, Uwemedimo Udo, for Heads of Local Government Councils and Enobong Uwah, representing the State Executive Council members. They all attested to Governor Eno’s firm commitment towards making his kinsmen and indeed Akwa Ibom people proud at various levels.

The highpoint of the event was a vote of confidence passed on him by stakeholders of the Senatorial District.