Eno feeds Akwa Ibomites, distributes 45,440 bags of rice to 2,272 villages

Akwa Ibom State Government has shared 20 bags of rice each to the 2,272 villages to mark the Christmas celebration in the State.

Governor Umo Eno made this known in Uyo, the State capital during the Christmas celebration, saying other stakeholders were expected to complement Government’s effort ‘to touch the lives of the people in their respective communities.’

He added, “Our State is peaceful, safe and secure, and I urge our great and resourceful youths to help maintain this status during the Yuletide. I enjoin them to shun anti-social tendencies or acts capable of disturbing public peace.

Read also: Umo Eno pledges implementation of ‘Akwa Ibom dialogue’ recommendations

“Let us wear our unity and love as badges of honour and continue to celebrate our bonds of kindredship, which, thankfully, is currently in full display at the Christmas Unplugged 2024 edition.

” I am aware of the extraordinary cultural display and renaissance currently on going at the Christmas Village and the thousands of visitors that are trooping in daily.

“This is who and what we are all about- the spirit of Akwa Ibom: Happy, industrious, united, creative and God –fearing people, bound by shared aspirations, hopes and dreams.”

He added that the State Government had paid all civil servants an additional one salary, adding that with the organized labour, work on the verification exercise to determine the actual number of Government employees would be completed, hoping that the “process will end very soon so we may commence the payment of the N80,000 minimum wage we have agreed on”

Governor Eno thanked the people “for the prayers and support you have given us in the last eighteen months as we work to deepen the growth and prosperity of our dear State.

“We have been humbled greatly by what we have collectively achieved across sectors, and as we get ready to usher in the New Year, we will continue to roll our sleeves and work harder to ensure we produce enough food to feed our people, extend more development to the rural areas, expand our infrastructure, ensure our State remains an oasis of peace and tranquility . “

Share