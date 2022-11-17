Enhancing France-Nigeria businesses gets spotlight as 2022 French week starts

The Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI) is to commence this year’s edition of its annual French week, in celebration of what has been described as French business resilience in Nigeria.

The body, which has an objective of strengthening business ties while celebrating existing relationships, said in a press release that the line up of events will span 18th to 25th of November in Lagos. It expects to bring business figures from France and Nigeria together in an atmosphere of networking and business exchanges, to further enhance the relationship between France and Nigeria on their paths to greater economic prosperity.

Moses Umoru, director general of FNCCI, said “Nigeria continues to remain France’s most important trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, and is France’s fourth most important trading partner in Africa, after Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. The energy sector plays a big role in trade and agriculture, e-commerce, IT, transportation, logistics, and other service areas.”

France’s business and economic interest has continued to grow in Nigeria, he said, with the French government supporting development projects from renovating primary healthcare centres in Oyo State, to power projects in the North of Nigeria, to waste conversion projects in Cross River, to supporting women’s businesses in various parts of the country.

He also said French companies in Nigeria remained committed to doing business in the country.

“We see brands like Engie deploying mini-grid power projects in various parts of Nigeria with a 60 million dollar investment, Total Energies impact projects covering power, healthcare, education, etc. with huge investment in the upstream sector of the Nigerian economy,” he said. He also identified Danone (Fanmilk) with huge investments in backward integration for the production of dairy milk for their products and the commissioning of its modern dairy farm in Odeda, Ogun State, SPIE oil and gas training programs for young Nigerians in various skill areas, and Delifrost Nigeria now sourcing local milk from Kano state for their dairy products, among others.

The DG mentioned the impact being made by the Chamber in the promotion of the France-Nigeria business relationship, which includes trade missions to France, high-level networking events, meetings with key government agencies, and support for the Chamber’s start-ups.

The event is expected to have over 1000 C-level executives in attendance, over 2,000,000 social media impressions, presence of the French Ambassador, and other key economic players of both countries, among others.