EndSARS: Three hours later, Lagos State Police Commissioner yet to address Lagosians

It’s been over three hours since the state commissioner of police, Akeem Odumosun promised to address the press after he inspected the situation at the Lekki Tollgate where the planned protest was to hold.

But the commissioner is yet to visit the scene to address the press who have been waiting since morning.

A police officer who spoke to Businessday at the Tollgate said Odunmsun has gone to VGC, his house.

“He has gone to VGC, that’s where he lives. If he says he will come, then he will come,” the officer said.