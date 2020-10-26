ENDSARS protests: Osinbajo heads NEC committee to interface with the Youths

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday set up s high powered committee headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to interface with aggrieved Nigerian youths who are calling for an end to all forms of Police brutality

The committee came after over four hours of deliberations at an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council.

The Council noted that it reached a resolution that both the Federal and State Governments should address the deeper issues behind the ENDSARS protests and its fallouts

Members of the committee selected to represent the six geopolitical zones has the Governors of Sokoto, Borno, Niger, Ondo , Ebonyi and Delta States

The Council said the committee which will engage the youths, also include representatives of Civil Society Organizations, religious and traditional leaders on employment, social safety net programmes and national unity among other key issues of concern has been constituted.

The Committee would be chaired by the Vice President who presided over the meeting attended by the Governors, FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of Police, representatives from the Military, the Directorate of State Security, and the National Human Rights Commission.

The Committee which was mandated to commence work immediately, will develop a comprehensive framework under the auspices of the Council that would coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both the Federal and State Governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

“While supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the nation’s security services, NEC also commended the Nigerian Police and Security agencies for their handling of the disturbances in some States of the Federation while also noting its unequivocal belief that most members of the Nigerian security personnel are law abiding and are capable of restoring law and order in the country.”