EndSARS Protests: IGP says community policing will automatically address nation’s insecurity

Muhammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police on Tuesday declared that effective community policing being proposed by the Federal Government will automatically curb and control insecurity and spate of killings as well as anti-social vices in the country.

The call for the creation of the community policing was made in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital at the Stakeholders Meeting on the level of insecurity and #EndSARS protests organised by Ogun state government to discuss and address issues that resulted into #EndSARS protests and insecurity that is facing the entire country.

Speaking at the Stakeholders Meeting that had in attendance the Government officials and Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers as well as Youths and Trade Unions, the Inspector General of Police identified the importance of community policing to the entire nation as he said, saying community policing is capable of addressing issues of Police brutality and harassment prevalent during the reign of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS).

The IGP, who was represented by Adeleye Oyebade, said, “The reform you are clamouring for is already on the table, the reform is now and the IGP is already doing just that. I happen to be in Charge of Research and Planning, and community policing is under my purview. I am telling you, already the community policing is going to involve all of you and we want it to be community-driven and youth are the highest number in the community.

“So, we want to bring you (youths) into the position to contribute your quota. I am assuring you that the community policing is going to address all these issues you have raised here today the forward is community policing, so that we can close gap with members of the public, especially the youth, so that we can get the challenges that are affecting your progress, so that we can get your ideas and use them to plan how we can police you better.

“The way forward is community policing so that we can collaborate and cooporate with ourselves (one another). No man is an island. We want you to understand that we are coming with a new strategy, it’s new era it’s a new dawn, it’s a new beginning for the Nigeria Police. We are going to work together with other sister security agencies the Nigeria Police are the lead agency when it comes to internal security.”

Responding, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the combined teams of law enforcement agents should be on the alert at all times to curb insecurity in the country, asking the people help information gathering by calling 112, toll free line for any complaints or harassment from any member of the Police Force, just as he discouraged the people not to share fake information on social media in order to cause problems.

He said, “Our combined teams of law enforcement agents have been put on the alert. Our people should call 112 for any complaints or harassment. I must also mention that those posting inciting and provocative statements and video clips on the social media have to refrain from these unpatriotic acts that fan the embers of disunity and discord.

“In this category are also those who post fake and false news to spread social discontent or put the government in bad light to put their energy to productive endeavours on the social media.”