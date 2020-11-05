EndSARS: Keyamo visits Constituency, urges youths to cooperate with security agencies

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on has begun a tour of his constituency in Delta State with a visit to the monarch of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel E. Sideso, Abe 1 JP. OON, the traditional council of chiefs, communities, women, and youths leaders.

Keyamo appealed for cooperation with security agencies to arrest the current situation saying that the federal government was proud of Uvwie people for maintaining the peace during the #endsars protest and assured them that nothing would bypass them that they were entitled to.

Keyamo who spoke at the palace of the monarch on Tuesday noted that #EndSARS protest has resulted in ethnic tension in the country.

He, therefore, appealed to leaders to carry President Buhari’s message of peace to all parts of the country as Nigeria is one indivisible country

Responding, the monarch of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel E. Sideso, Abe 1 JP. OON, expressed appreciation of the effort by President Buhari to bring his message of peace to the grassroots.

“Please let the President be aware of our collective assurance to continue to sustain the peace in our Kingdom and to work assiduously for the corporate existence of our country, Nigeria,” the Uvwie monarch said.

According to him, “as a Kingdom, all ethnic nationalities have been integrated into the traditional governance of Uvwie. I want to assure the president that Uvwie will continue to be hospitable and receptive to all indigenes of Nigeria who wish to live peacefully in the Kingdom.”

The monarch however warned that sustenance of peace and security involved everybody and pointed out there are some grey areas that should lead to a breach of security or agitation if not tackled promptly.

He appealed to President Buhari to intervene in addressing the issue of Uvwie land illegally occupied by the Nigeria Army saying “The patience of Uvwie people is running our over the continued illegal occupation of the land in Uvwie by the Nigeria Army”

The Monarch demanded the release of 436 acres(185.20 hectares) acquired in excess of what was gazetted to the Uvwie people unconditionally with immediate effect since that was not part of the purported acquisition.

He also wants the land sold to private developers to be returned to the original Uvwie owners with the liberty to negotiate with the illegal private occupiers as well as demanding that a substantial part of the purported acquired land in 1974 be returned to Uvwie people.

The Uvwie monarch also demanded for a police area command in view of the facts that his Kingdom was host to critical national investment and international Oil Companies.

He demanded the re-opening of Osubi Airport, re-construction of Warri-Benin Road, and appealed to President Buhari to direct NNPC to convert to permanent staff, the casual/support staff of the host and neighbouring communities with immediate effect.

Responding, Keyamo disclosed that the Osubi Airport would come alive in two weeks’ time as President Buhari has already directed the NNPC to take it over. He promised to pursue the issue of Uvwie land illegally occupied by the army administratively

On the NNPC casual/support staff issue, he said it was a labour issue that a petition should be launched with his ministry.

Present on the occasion were representatives of Arewa, Ibo, Yoruba, Edo/Esan, Ijaw communities as well as security agencies.