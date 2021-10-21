EndSARS: Judicial panel report will be made public – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the final report of the Lagos judicial panel of enquiry and restitution set up in the wake of the EndSARS protest that rocked the country in October 2020, will be made public.

The final of the panel which ended its sitting on Monday, is being awaited, and the state government would be making full disclosure of the report to the public, the governor assured on Thursday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government would not make an attempt to cover up the recommendations of the panel, whether it is in its favour or not. The governor said the panel report would be helpful in strengthening true reconciliation and preventing the re-occurrence of violence in the state. Sanwo-Olu spoke against the arduous task of rebuilding Lagos, one year after it was hit by a wave of arsonist attacks resulting from EndSARS protests.

Lagos recorded a huge loss in assets and resources, following the violence that trailed the protest, as public transportation infrastructure, court buildings, police stations, private properties, and iconic assets were razed by arsonists on October 21, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu said the panel was set up to look into allegations of human rights abuses against the police and also determine the cause of coordinated attacks on Lagos, noting that the panel’s final report would be fully implemented. The panel concluded its sittings last Monday, after 12 months it was constituted.

“The panel concluded its sittings about three days ago and has asked for time to put the reports together behind closed doors. We do not know the content of the report, but we want to say publicly that, upon the handover of the report, we will be making it public. We will not cover up anything. This is not who we are and that is not what our government stands for.

“We will make full disclosure of whatever recommendations that the panel will come up with. I assure citizens of Lagos that we will not leave anything to chance.”

The governor also spoke on the arrest of some youths that participated in a drive-through EndSARS memorial protest at the Lekki Tollgate on Wednesday, disclosing that he had ordered an unconditional release of those detained by the police, except one person who was caught with dangerous weapons at the scene.

“On Wednesday we saw a protest in Lagos and everybody that was arrested in connection with the protest has all been released, except an individual that was caught with dangerous weapons and who confessed to the police that he joined the protest to cause mayhem,” the governor said.

He commended the police for being alive with its responsibility to identify and isolate troublemakers from law-abiding people who conduct themselves in line with the laws.

Sanwo-Olu, again, extended a hand of fellowship to the youth to be stakeholders in the development of the state, while reiterating his commitment to reconciliation. He urged them to join the rebuilding effort in order to restore the operating capacity of institutions affected in the violence.

Speaking on the rebuilding effort, the governor said the destruction had slowed down operational activities of the affected public institutions, but stressed that the state government would not shy away from its responsibility to rebuild the facilities and restore their operating capacity.

“It is exactly a year ago today when Lagos was hit by violence in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests. Lagos witnessed massive destruction of infrastructure, iconic buildings, transport infrastructure, police station and others.

“Today being a year after the event, there is no better time to say how difficult it has been for us as a State and how committed it has been for us. As tough as it is, the government will certainly not shy away from its responsibility. We see the incident as a challenge and we will fix it with everything that we have.”