EndSARS: Delta to pay N102m to victims of police brutality

Delta State government has released the report of the judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality and other related human rights abuses as the country marks the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest today.

The state government, according to the report released on Tuesday, agreed to pay what it described as “incidental claims” of N102, 450,000.00 to victims of police brutality in the state. It said the compensation would be paid to the victims in due course.

A statement signed by Patrick Ukah, the secretary to the state government (SSG), revealed that the panel received 86 petitions during its sittings in Warri and Asaba.

Ukah said the beneficiaries were confirmed acts of police brutality resulting in death or denial of personal liberty by police operatives. He added that the panel also upheld judgments on police brutality by state high court which the Nigeria Police Force and the Delta State Police Command had not complied with.

“Delta State government wishes to inform all Deltans and residents of the state that the government has received and considered the Report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that was constituted to receive and enquire into complaints of police brutality and related extra-judicial killings in the state.

“The panel which was inaugurated in October, 2020 received a total of 86 petitions for which it conducted public hearings in Asaba and Warri with full legal representation for all parties.

“It is worthy of mention that the panel was not able to make recommendations on the entire petitions received by it, as some of these petitions are currently pending in various courts in the state. Hence making pronouncements on them would be sub-judice. In addition, some of the petitions were struck out by the panel during the hearing sessions for various reasons.

“More importantly, the panel was able to establish acts of police brutality in some cases, resulting in death or denial of personal liberty and accordingly awarded monetary compensation for the victims in these cases.

“In the same vein, the panel upheld judgments earlier delivered by high courts in the state for various cases of police brutality, which judgments have not been complied with till date, including payment of Judgement debts associated with them.

“The state government having considered the panel’s recommendations in these two categories of cases has accepted to pay the incidental claims recommended for the victims, amounting to the sum of N102,450, 000.00. This payment would be effected in due course”, the report said.