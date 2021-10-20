EndSARS anniversary: Youths defy police warning in Ibadan, hold peaceful protest

A good number of youths on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, staged a peaceful protest to commemorate one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

The #EndSARS protest which took place last year was organised in order to protest police brutality in which not less than five police officers lost their lives in October last year in Oyo state.

But, the protest took place on Wednesday despite the warning by the state police command and heavy police presence in strategic places in the ancient city.

Read also: #EndSARS: Delta to pay N102m to victims of police brutality

The police, stationed their vehicles and officers at strategic locations in Ibadan.

Among the areas where there was heavy police presence include Mokola Roundabout, Sango, University of Ibadan, Agbowo junction, Dugbe, and Oyo State Secretariat.

The youths took the protest to areas such as Iwo Road, Agodi, and Oyo State Secretariat, noting that they had the right to peaceful protests.

While calling for the release of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, Yoruba nation agitator carried Nigerian flags.

However, the Oyo State Police Command had on Tuesday, warned against any protest. Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, advised parents and guardians not to allow their children to take part in the protest.