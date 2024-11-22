EndBadGovernanceProtest: Kano gov reunites 76 detained minors with parents

In a pathetic turn of events, 76 minors detained during the August #EndBadGovernance protests in Kano have been reunited with their families.

The handover, overseen by Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and represented by his Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, took place at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, yesterday, where the children had been housed and treated for illnesses endured during their detainment.

The release of the detained minors followed a directive from President Bola Tinubu, a decision Governor Yusuf commended, calling it a “humane intervention.” He highlighted the need for collective action to prevent such detentions from recurring, urging parents to prioritize education and instil values that deter youthful missteps.

Read also: Yusuf commends Tinubu over the release of 73 detained minors

“I want to call on parents to complement the government’s efforts in ensuring these children are properly educated to enable them to contribute to the state and country’s development,” Yusuf remarked.

The children’s reunion with their families was an emotional reminder of the broader issues at play. The arrests during the protests, which sought to challenge governance failings, had drawn national attention to the intersection of youth unrest and systemic gaps in education and social support.

For many of the parents, the day was bittersweet, marked by relief at seeing their children again but shadowed by the reality of what they endured. Some parents spoke of their resolve to steer their children toward education and away from the streets, hoping the experience serves as a turning point.

The state government’s gesture of hosting and treating the children underscores a broader commitment to rehabilitation and reform, but questions remain about how such episodes can be prevented in the future. For these families, however, the immediate focus is on healing, with the promise of rebuilding lives now back in their hands.

Share