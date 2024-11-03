EndBadGovernance Protest: We rejected underage suspects in custodial centres – NCoS Spokesperson

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked claims circulating in some media reports that suspects involved in the August 1, 2024 #EndBadGovernance protest, who were arraigned for treason, were remanded in adult custodial centres in Abuja.

According to a statement released on Saturday by Umar Abubakar, the NCoS’s Public Relations Officer, the Service clarified that these reports lack any factual basis.

Abubakar emphasized that the Nigerian Correctional Service strictly adhered to correctional and global best practices.

He noted that the Nigerian Correctional Service Act of 2019 specifically empowers Controllers of Corrections and Superintendents in charge of custodial centres to prevent juveniles from being housed in adult facilities.

The Act also grants the Service the authority to reject new inmate admissions if a facility is at capacity.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that the said suspects were rejected and none of the suspects was remanded in adult custodial facilities, as insinuated by the said report,” Abubakar stated.

He assured that the NCoS remains committed to professionalism and respect for human rights by the United Nations Minimum Standard Rules for the Treatment of Juvenile Offenders.

The Service urged the public to disregard the erroneous reports, reaffirming its dedication to transparency and appropriately handling detainees, particularly juveniles.

