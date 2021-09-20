Emulate Bishop Mike Okonkwo, PFN urges Nigerians

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has enjoined all Nigerians to emulate the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Mike Okonkwo who recently celebrated his 76th birthday, for his undiluted love for Nigeria and detribalised disposition towards every Nigerian.

Francis Wale Oke, the national president of the PFN, while speaking at a thanksgiving service held in honour of Okonkwo, a trustee, member of the National Advisory Council and former National President of the Fellowship; described him as a global icon, and a true father with the heart of a good shepherd.

According to Oke, Okonkwo is a worthy example to Nigerians on multiple fronts; an exemplary patriot, peace maker, voice of grace and a man of impeccable integrity.

Read also: PFN working to seek positive solution to the problems of Nigeria &; Oke

Oke reiterated the need for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of celebrating icons and leaders while still alive rather than resorting to eulogies after their death. He celebrated Okonkwo for the force of his vision, being one of the founding fathers of the PFN; his strength of character and unceasing support for the Fellowship over the years, with an unblemished record of service and prayed for long life and renewed strength for the TREM Overseer.

Earlier, the national president of the PFN had attended the inauguration ceremony of Gracelife Ministry set up by the former National Treasurer of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the immediate past General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Felix Meduoye, with the objective of providing mission support, capacity building, meeting the needs of the underprivileged and resource development.

Oke expressed appreciation to Meduoye for his exemplary dedication, humility, wisdom and commitment to service, which again is on display in this new vision. He therefore pledged his support and that of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria towards the realisation of the vision of Gracelife Ministry.