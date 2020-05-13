Emir of Ilorin, Mustapha hails Buhari on Gambari’s appointment as CoS

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Wednesday expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Ibrahim Gambari, as his new Chief of Staff.

The monarch, in a statement released by his Media Aide, Abdulazeez Arowona, described the appointment as a great honour to the entire people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwarans at large.

He noted that the choice of the former diplomat would be justified by his outstanding contributions, administrative experience, scholarship and excellence which he would inject into the President Muhammadu Buhari-ledg administration.

The emir expressed optimism that Gambari’s appointment would enhance good governance, democratic dividends as well as shared prosperity in the nation.

While congratulating Gambari on his new appointment, the monarch wished him a successful tenure, even as he expressed confidence in his ability to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Buhari.

“He will surely bring to fore his wealth of experience as an academic, former Minister, former Diplomat, former University chancellor, Prince of the renown Alimi dynasty, family man and community leader of high repute.”

Similarly, a former governorship aspirant, Saliu Mustapha has lauded the appointment of the former Minister of External Affairs, as the new Chief of Staf

Mustapha in a statement issued through his media aide described the appointment of the renowned Professor of Political Science and International Relations as timely and apt, particularly at this critical time that the country is strengthening its international relations.

He said the Ilorin Emirate-born appointee would use his vast experience having served President Buhari and Idiagbon administration as the youngest ever Minister of External Affairs in 1983 and United Nations in different capacities to cushion the change mantra of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Mustapha explained that the experience of the revered distinguished diplomat who is the founder of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development would help to tackle various security challenges in the country.

The APC Chieftain appreciated President Buhati for making Gambari the new Chief of Staff to the Presidency and rejoiced with the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the entire people of the state, Ilorin Emirates, especially the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari on the appointment of the Ilorin born Professor of International repute.

Mustapha, therefore charged the new appointee to see his new position as a call to serve the nation again and use his wealth of experience to make positive impact in this present government.