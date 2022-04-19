Emefiele, Malize to discuss digital payment at ‘The Industry Summit’

Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), and Chizor Malize, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Institution Training Centre, (FITC), have been scheduled to deliver keynote and lead papers respectively at the third edition of The Industry Summit/Awards in Lagos.

The Industry Summit, formerly The Industry Evening Summit is organised by The Industry Newspaper and the event is scheduled to hold at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja Lagos on April 26, 2022, according to a statement by the organisers.

This year’s event which is third in its series is themed: “Financial inclusion, digital payment and the challenges of banking the unbanked”. The event is expected to be chaired by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the special guest of honour is the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

In the statement made available to newsmen recently in Lagos, the convener of the Summit/Awards, and the Editor-in-chief of the Industry Newspapers, Goddie Ofose disclosed that, “the event is envisioned to bring together leaders of thoughts in Nigerian business landscape in order to rev up conversations that would deepen financial inclusion and proffer solution to the challenges of banking the unbanked.

He pointed out that, “in a quest to extend financial services to the unbanked, particularly those in remote and rural regions, it is critical that we engender conversation about the viability of agents. Agents are retail storefront operators representing financial services providers with the delivery of financial services.”

The year panel is consist of Chioma Afe, Group Head, Retail Marketing & Analytic, Access Bank Plc; Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer, Interswitch Nigeria; Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, FirstBank; Kenny Joda, CEO, FibreOne; Bola Atta, Group Director for Communication, UBA Plc; David Okeme, Divisional Head Payment Solutions & Vertical Market Systemspecs; Olugbenga Agboola, CEO Flutterwave; Oti Ukubeyinje, Senior Vice President, Products and Product Marketing, Terragon; Babs Ogundeyi, CEO Kuda Microfinance Bank.

The Moderator for the session is Alhaji Mojeed Jamiu, Seasoned financial journalist/publisher of Upshot Reports.

Also, the Awards ceremony will witness conferment of awards on great personalities such as Biodun Shobanjo as Doyen of Advertising in Africa, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State as the Governor, six first ladies from each geopolitical zone with best PET projects, among others.